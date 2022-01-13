New build effect, black holes and direct unit control

I've added a whole bunch of features in the last two weeks or so. You can find the summary below.
Main gameplay changes:
- New building construction animation effects
- You can now control ships directly
- Black holes added to the maps
Unit and weapon changes:
- Increased Offender price from 600/800 to 800/1000
- Increased Relentless HP from 2400 to 3000 and reduced speed from 60 to 40
- Duo Cannon now has proper weapon description (from heavy to medium)
- Fixed "Lancer flavor text calls it slow despite a base speed of 104 for a medium."
- Added the Photon Devastator
- Added the Magma Devastator
- Added Anomaly Extractor that can be placed near wormholes for a big energy and metal bonus
- Black hole minimap indicator visual added
Gui changes:
- Unit thumbnail health values now update 1x per second
- You no longer have a few seconds delay when making your first unit
- Selected unit thumbnails are no longer being shown in direct control mode
- Updated ship editor visuals
- Fixed "Start game menu from the fleet editor does not have base assault option."
- Tweaked lighting in multiplayer menu
- Updated Anomaly Extractor thumbnail (with black hole)
- Updated Anomaly Extractor again (without black hole)
Other gameplay changes:
- Ships now take damage when too close to black holes
- Units under Direct Control now have only half cooldown
- Made shields less bright in direct control mode
- Default shields are now less bright @Rysten (will be in next patch)
- Fixed the 'ship under attack' and 'building under attack' notification being played incorrectly
- Uploaded the latest changes to the playtest build on steam
- Tweaked missile launch sounds
- Anomaly Extractor 'in use' visual is now disabled while being created. It is shown while placing however as to indicate it is in range of the anomaly
- Reworked sound limiting. There is now a maximum of 10 sounds being played every second with a minimum of 0.2 seconds in between sounds. This is to prevent audio distortion in large scale battles.
- Increased purple planet brightness
- Skybox tweaks
- Updated black hole visuals
- Updated thumbnail weapon indicators
- Added black hole indicators to the minimap
- Buildings do not take damage while near black holes
- Map Void now has 1 black hole in the centre
- Map Nebulea now has 1 black hole to the side
- Map Deep Space now has 2 black holes to both sides
- Updated black hole positoning
- Fixed a bug where the 'is active' effect from the Anomaly Extractor was invisible after placement despite being in range of an anomaly
- Increased the damage dealt to units near black holes
Big bugfix round for the new functionalities:
- fixed new build effect for sp
- fixed new build effect for mp
- disabled bomber launch while still building
- disabled metal storage while still building
- disabled power storage while still building
- disabled popularion increase while still building
- disabled fighter launch while still building
- disabled weapons while still building
- fixed 1 extra building being spawned per building placed in multiplayer
- fixed new building effect original building not being sent over network
- fixed new building effect dummy building not being sent over network
- fixed isDummy bool not set for the new building in multiplayer
- fixed new building dissolve effect nog working properly for pre-placed buildings in campaign (caused huge fps drop, fixed now)
- fixed engless error bug upon structure completion in mp
- fixed reference of original multiplayer object not setting the dummy reference correctly
- fixed defensive structures colors being incorrect while building because it would try to base the entire texture set on a weapon texture instead of the building model texture
- fixed an issue with the GUI staying visible even when it should be disabled
- fixed an issue with GUI visibility not reverting to the previous status when exiting bridge cam
Thats it for this update. Make sure to check out the TenseGames Youtube channel if you want more visual updates. Or join the Discord if you want to do some pvp or coop!
