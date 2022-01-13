Release of version 1.2 and problems with image export size

Thank you for using this software!

We would like to inform you about the changes in version 1.2 and the problem we are experiencing when exporting images.

What's new in version 1.2

Fixed the problem that saved images cannot be loaded when no blade is set.

Added a button to change the stacking order of the decorations when placing them.

Russian" and "French" have been added to the language selection.

Problems with exporting images

When exporting images using the image function, there is a problem that the size of the image is exported as the screen size of the monitor.

We are currently working on a solution to this problem and would appreciate your patience.

If you have any requests for additional parts, please let us know!

Thank you for your continued support!