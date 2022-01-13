 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sword Maker update for 13 January 2022

Release of version 1.2 and problems with image export size

Share · View all patches · Build 8016463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using this software!

We would like to inform you about the changes in version 1.2 and the problem we are experiencing when exporting images.

What's new in version 1.2

Fixed the problem that saved images cannot be loaded when no blade is set.

Added a button to change the stacking order of the decorations when placing them.

Russian" and "French" have been added to the language selection.

Problems with exporting images

When exporting images using the image function, there is a problem that the size of the image is exported as the screen size of the monitor.

We are currently working on a solution to this problem and would appreciate your patience.

If you have any requests for additional parts, please let us know!

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Sword Maker Content Depot 1693681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.