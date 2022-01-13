 Skip to content

Besiege update for 13 January 2022

64Bit Support Is Here! - Update V1.10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

Hope you all had a good time over the holidays, today we’ve got a big quality of life update!

The most important part of the update is that Besiege is switching to 64bit! This will mean players with powerful computers will see a huge performance boost when playing with larger machines, during testing we’ve seen up to a 3x FPS boost on certain workshop items!

We feel like now is a good time to make the shift to 64bit as it will put Besiege in a good position going forward, allowing us greater freedom to pursue more exciting features in the future.

If you’re still running a 32bit operating system then don’t worry! You’ll still be able to play Besiege as we’ve created a “legacy32bit” branch of the game on Steam, click here for a guide on how to change to the 32bit branch!

However, you will need a 64bit operating system in order to play newer updates for Besiege.

In addition to shifting to 64bit we’ve got a host of new features, improvements and bug fixes for you. There’s a full changelog at the bottom of this post but here are some of the highlights:

  • Added more features for the logic system, including new gate options and support for variables in place of keyboard inputs, making complex logic systems easier to manage & track

  • Reworked Ipsilon campaign island that includes the advanced brick system, present in the later campaign islands, as well as fixing a bunch of issues with levels

  • Increased the number of maximum cloud saves from 1,000 to 10,000

  • Added more level editor objects

  • Added language support for Italian, Polish, Turkish, Chinese Traditional (Taiwan), Chinese Traditional (Hong Kong)

  • Made UI improvements, New Tutorial system & a bunch more stuff!

That’s all for today but watch this space, we’ve been working on a whole bunch of stuff since our last post and we have lots more to talk about in the next few weeks! :)

Cheers,

Von

Changelog:

FEATURES

  • Updated to windows 64 bit (for windows, linux and macOS already support it)
  • Skins bottom bar fold out UI now shows you the most recently used skins in the first column if you use Advanced Building
  • In advanced building you can now switch keyboard inputs to variables to make complex logic systems easier to keep track of
  • Increased max number of cloud saves from 1000 to 10000
  • Added new connection type: Playfab
  • New level editor objects
  • Floating Crystal
  • Sandbox Mountain
  • Monk Idol statue
  • Crystal
  • Gold Nugget
  • Mine Cart
  • Dragon Ribs
  • Rotating Crank
  • New languages
  • Traditional Chinese (Taiwan)
  • Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong)
  • Italian
  • Polish
  • Turkish
  • New Settings
  • Added setting to make the camera look at the center of all the blocks instead of the average
  • Camera Sensitivity
  • Soft / Hard shadows toggle
  • Updated ipsilon brick levels for modern breaking systems
  • Save + Load menu workshop tabs to more easily keep track of your subscriptions and uploads
  • Glass surfaces now cast semitransparent shadows
  • Glass surfaces now have slightly less intense reflection
  • Improved thumbnail generation code with better centering and colours
  • Scroll wheel now can interact with time slider for precision increments
  • Boulder pieces now don't overlap and they inherit the velocity from before breaking
  • Explosion updated to be more performant and minor visual improvements for slowmotion
  • Logic Gate options added:
  • Binary Counter
  • SR Latch
  • D Latch
  • Random
  • New tutorial system, that shows you more clearly how to do steps, with an example base machine for level 1
  • Made it possible to select thumbnails from your pc for when uploading to the workshop
  • Made it possible it possible to update thumbnails from in game for previously uploaded items (if not selected, it won't change the thumbnail)
  • When updating a workshop item it'll auto assign the tags that was used last

CHANGES

  • The machine bounding box now doesn't render in front of your machine
  • Local snapping for level editor translate tool now snaps to local grid instead of global
  • Transform gizmos for level editor now hide while holding shift
  • Single broken blocks now are ignored by the camera when following the machine
  • surface block hidden if not Advanced building mode
  • skins are now off per default
  • Improved colour correction for the Krolmar island
  • Improved colour correction for Ipsilon
  • slight improvement to fire spread
  • Changed one multiplayer achievement from requiring 25 servers to 10 instead
  • Making propellers automatically align themselves around blocks that spin around their base axis
  • Steering hinges auto return per default now
  • Updated some achievement names
  • Changed connection type selection to tabs in multiverse

FIXES

  • stopped deflecting steering hinges on simulkation start
  • fixed some slight memory leak issues when loading skins and block mods
  • when detaching surface blocks in a selection containing other block types, it now doesn't duplicate the others.
  • when using modding tools to scale surfaces or blocks surfaces connect to, broken pieces now match the original surface scale.
  • Surface corners don't show in automatic thumbnails
  • foliage doesn't render on top of fog anymore
  • fixed Ambient Occlusions sometimes missing in level selects
  • fixed an issue where grass and blood decals would make a slight dark square around the bounds of the decal
  • fixed when duplicating or detaching selections with surface blocks the reference pivot sometimes changing
  • Fixed who needs a mechanic achievement using the right category when you have mods
  • Made AI blood decal not spawn on the ground when dying in the sky
  • Fixing Krolmar Artifact level so keys are more easily accepted
  • various dx9 issues fixed
  • fixing sometimes loading machines would say they intersected the floor even if they aren't
  • fixed an issue where moving a surface corner on top of another surface corner, resulting in the surface being incomplete and removed, would throw errors
  • fixed an issue where certain brick objects weren't updating right for clients
  • Drill now properly receives emulation
  • unpowered wheels now are allowed to spin as fast as other wheels

MODDING

  • Added hidden toggle to turn off collision for surface blocks
  • Added social media mode to the cam tools
  • Added min and max grid static surface grid size variables
  • hidden logic gate option to make emulation loops burn out to avoid spamming behaiour

