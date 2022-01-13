64Bit Support Is Here! - Update V1.10

Hey Everyone!

Hope you all had a good time over the holidays, today we’ve got a big quality of life update!

The most important part of the update is that Besiege is switching to 64bit! This will mean players with powerful computers will see a huge performance boost when playing with larger machines, during testing we’ve seen up to a 3x FPS boost on certain workshop items!

We feel like now is a good time to make the shift to 64bit as it will put Besiege in a good position going forward, allowing us greater freedom to pursue more exciting features in the future.

If you’re still running a 32bit operating system then don’t worry! You’ll still be able to play Besiege as we’ve created a “legacy32bit” branch of the game on Steam, click here for a guide on how to change to the 32bit branch!

However, you will need a 64bit operating system in order to play newer updates for Besiege.

In addition to shifting to 64bit we’ve got a host of new features, improvements and bug fixes for you. There’s a full changelog at the bottom of this post but here are some of the highlights:

Added more features for the logic system, including new gate options and support for variables in place of keyboard inputs, making complex logic systems easier to manage & track

Reworked Ipsilon campaign island that includes the advanced brick system, present in the later campaign islands, as well as fixing a bunch of issues with levels

Increased the number of maximum cloud saves from 1,000 to 10,000

Added more level editor objects

Added language support for Italian, Polish, Turkish, Chinese Traditional (Taiwan), Chinese Traditional (Hong Kong)

Made UI improvements, New Tutorial system & a bunch more stuff!

That’s all for today but watch this space, we’ve been working on a whole bunch of stuff since our last post and we have lots more to talk about in the next few weeks! :)

Cheers,

Von



Changelog:

FEATURES

Updated to windows 64 bit (for windows, linux and macOS already support it)

Skins bottom bar fold out UI now shows you the most recently used skins in the first column if you use Advanced Building

In advanced building you can now switch keyboard inputs to variables to make complex logic systems easier to keep track of

Increased max number of cloud saves from 1000 to 10000

Added new connection type: Playfab

New level editor objects

Floating Crystal

Sandbox Mountain

Monk Idol statue

Crystal

Gold Nugget

Mine Cart

Dragon Ribs

Rotating Crank

New languages

Traditional Chinese (Taiwan)

Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong)

Italian

Polish

Turkish

New Settings

Added setting to make the camera look at the center of all the blocks instead of the average

Camera Sensitivity

Soft / Hard shadows toggle

Updated ipsilon brick levels for modern breaking systems

Save + Load menu workshop tabs to more easily keep track of your subscriptions and uploads

Glass surfaces now cast semitransparent shadows

Glass surfaces now have slightly less intense reflection

Improved thumbnail generation code with better centering and colours

Scroll wheel now can interact with time slider for precision increments

Boulder pieces now don't overlap and they inherit the velocity from before breaking

Explosion updated to be more performant and minor visual improvements for slowmotion

Logic Gate options added:

Binary Counter

SR Latch

D Latch

Random

New tutorial system, that shows you more clearly how to do steps, with an example base machine for level 1

Made it possible to select thumbnails from your pc for when uploading to the workshop

Made it possible it possible to update thumbnails from in game for previously uploaded items (if not selected, it won't change the thumbnail)

When updating a workshop item it'll auto assign the tags that was used last

CHANGES

The machine bounding box now doesn't render in front of your machine

Local snapping for level editor translate tool now snaps to local grid instead of global

Transform gizmos for level editor now hide while holding shift

Single broken blocks now are ignored by the camera when following the machine

surface block hidden if not Advanced building mode

skins are now off per default

Improved colour correction for the Krolmar island

Improved colour correction for Ipsilon

slight improvement to fire spread

Changed one multiplayer achievement from requiring 25 servers to 10 instead

Making propellers automatically align themselves around blocks that spin around their base axis

Steering hinges auto return per default now

Updated some achievement names

Changed connection type selection to tabs in multiverse

FIXES

stopped deflecting steering hinges on simulkation start

fixed some slight memory leak issues when loading skins and block mods

when detaching surface blocks in a selection containing other block types, it now doesn't duplicate the others.

when using modding tools to scale surfaces or blocks surfaces connect to, broken pieces now match the original surface scale.

Surface corners don't show in automatic thumbnails

foliage doesn't render on top of fog anymore

fixed Ambient Occlusions sometimes missing in level selects

fixed an issue where grass and blood decals would make a slight dark square around the bounds of the decal

fixed when duplicating or detaching selections with surface blocks the reference pivot sometimes changing

Fixed who needs a mechanic achievement using the right category when you have mods

Made AI blood decal not spawn on the ground when dying in the sky

Fixing Krolmar Artifact level so keys are more easily accepted

various dx9 issues fixed

fixing sometimes loading machines would say they intersected the floor even if they aren't

fixed an issue where moving a surface corner on top of another surface corner, resulting in the surface being incomplete and removed, would throw errors

fixed an issue where certain brick objects weren't updating right for clients

Drill now properly receives emulation

unpowered wheels now are allowed to spin as fast as other wheels

MODDING