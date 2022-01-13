64Bit Support Is Here! - Update V1.10

Hey Everyone!
Hope you all had a good time over the holidays, today we’ve got a big quality of life update!
The most important part of the update is that Besiege is switching to 64bit! This will mean players with powerful computers will see a huge performance boost when playing with larger machines, during testing we’ve seen up to a 3x FPS boost on certain workshop items!
We feel like now is a good time to make the shift to 64bit as it will put Besiege in a good position going forward, allowing us greater freedom to pursue more exciting features in the future.
If you’re still running a 32bit operating system then don’t worry! You’ll still be able to play Besiege as we’ve created a “legacy32bit” branch of the game on Steam, click here for a guide on how to change to the 32bit branch!
However, you will need a 64bit operating system in order to play newer updates for Besiege.
In addition to shifting to 64bit we’ve got a host of new features, improvements and bug fixes for you. There’s a full changelog at the bottom of this post but here are some of the highlights:
-
Added more features for the logic system, including new gate options and support for variables in place of keyboard inputs, making complex logic systems easier to manage & track
-
Reworked Ipsilon campaign island that includes the advanced brick system, present in the later campaign islands, as well as fixing a bunch of issues with levels
-
Increased the number of maximum cloud saves from 1,000 to 10,000
-
Added more level editor objects
-
Added language support for Italian, Polish, Turkish, Chinese Traditional (Taiwan), Chinese Traditional (Hong Kong)
-
Made UI improvements, New Tutorial system & a bunch more stuff!
That’s all for today but watch this space, we’ve been working on a whole bunch of stuff since our last post and we have lots more to talk about in the next few weeks! :)
Changelog:
FEATURES
- Updated to windows 64 bit (for windows, linux and macOS already support it)
- Skins bottom bar fold out UI now shows you the most recently used skins in the first column if you use Advanced Building
- In advanced building you can now switch keyboard inputs to variables to make complex logic systems easier to keep track of
- Increased max number of cloud saves from 1000 to 10000
- Added new connection type: Playfab
- New level editor objects
- Floating Crystal
- Sandbox Mountain
- Monk Idol statue
- Crystal
- Gold Nugget
- Mine Cart
- Dragon Ribs
- Rotating Crank
- New languages
- Traditional Chinese (Taiwan)
- Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong)
- Italian
- Polish
- Turkish
- New Settings
- Added setting to make the camera look at the center of all the blocks instead of the average
- Camera Sensitivity
- Soft / Hard shadows toggle
- Updated ipsilon brick levels for modern breaking systems
- Save + Load menu workshop tabs to more easily keep track of your subscriptions and uploads
- Glass surfaces now cast semitransparent shadows
- Glass surfaces now have slightly less intense reflection
- Improved thumbnail generation code with better centering and colours
- Scroll wheel now can interact with time slider for precision increments
- Boulder pieces now don't overlap and they inherit the velocity from before breaking
- Explosion updated to be more performant and minor visual improvements for slowmotion
- Logic Gate options added:
- Binary Counter
- SR Latch
- D Latch
- Random
- New tutorial system, that shows you more clearly how to do steps, with an example base machine for level 1
- Made it possible to select thumbnails from your pc for when uploading to the workshop
- Made it possible it possible to update thumbnails from in game for previously uploaded items (if not selected, it won't change the thumbnail)
- When updating a workshop item it'll auto assign the tags that was used last
CHANGES
- The machine bounding box now doesn't render in front of your machine
- Local snapping for level editor translate tool now snaps to local grid instead of global
- Transform gizmos for level editor now hide while holding shift
- Single broken blocks now are ignored by the camera when following the machine
- surface block hidden if not Advanced building mode
- skins are now off per default
- Improved colour correction for the Krolmar island
- Improved colour correction for Ipsilon
- slight improvement to fire spread
- Changed one multiplayer achievement from requiring 25 servers to 10 instead
- Making propellers automatically align themselves around blocks that spin around their base axis
- Steering hinges auto return per default now
- Updated some achievement names
- Changed connection type selection to tabs in multiverse
FIXES
- stopped deflecting steering hinges on simulkation start
- fixed some slight memory leak issues when loading skins and block mods
- when detaching surface blocks in a selection containing other block types, it now doesn't duplicate the others.
- when using modding tools to scale surfaces or blocks surfaces connect to, broken pieces now match the original surface scale.
- Surface corners don't show in automatic thumbnails
- foliage doesn't render on top of fog anymore
- fixed Ambient Occlusions sometimes missing in level selects
- fixed an issue where grass and blood decals would make a slight dark square around the bounds of the decal
- fixed when duplicating or detaching selections with surface blocks the reference pivot sometimes changing
- Fixed who needs a mechanic achievement using the right category when you have mods
- Made AI blood decal not spawn on the ground when dying in the sky
- Fixing Krolmar Artifact level so keys are more easily accepted
- various dx9 issues fixed
- fixing sometimes loading machines would say they intersected the floor even if they aren't
- fixed an issue where moving a surface corner on top of another surface corner, resulting in the surface being incomplete and removed, would throw errors
- fixed an issue where certain brick objects weren't updating right for clients
- Drill now properly receives emulation
- unpowered wheels now are allowed to spin as fast as other wheels
MODDING
- Added hidden toggle to turn off collision for surface blocks
- Added social media mode to the cam tools
- Added min and max grid static surface grid size variables
- hidden logic gate option to make emulation loops burn out to avoid spamming behaiour
