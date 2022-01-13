 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clarent Saga: Chronicles update for 13 January 2022

v 0.54 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8016356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

here is another regular update, the changes:

change guard command speed from 1000 to 4 (greatly nerf guard command),

BP eater skill last for 3 turns, become semi divine and cannot be boosted (nerf trickster),

semi divine skill now require 1 BP (nerf Time Blade and Trickster),

change Time Blade added hit skill to zero sword skill (greatly nerf Time Blade),

delay skill now only halves agi (greatly nerf Huntress),

change delay strike skill to curse agility skill (nerf Time Blade),

regular bosses are immune to the four basic abnormal states (poison, sleep, blind and confusion).

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

Changed files in this update

Clarent Saga: Chronicles Content Depot 1848331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.