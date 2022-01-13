v 0.54 released!

Hi everyone,
here is another regular update, the changes:
change guard command speed from 1000 to 4 (greatly nerf guard command),
BP eater skill last for 3 turns, become semi divine and cannot be boosted (nerf trickster),
semi divine skill now require 1 BP (nerf Time Blade and Trickster),
change Time Blade added hit skill to zero sword skill (greatly nerf Time Blade),
delay skill now only halves agi (greatly nerf Huntress),
change delay strike skill to curse agility skill (nerf Time Blade),
regular bosses are immune to the four basic abnormal states (poison, sleep, blind and confusion).
Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.
