 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Waves of Steel update for 14 January 2022

Waves of Steel v0.41 release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8016301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is primarily a bugfixes release. However, it does add a new bonus mission. This mission is unlocked after completing mission 200 "Chrysalis". If you've

already completed that mission, you'll need to clear it again to trigger the

unlock; the "Win Mission" assist should be sufficient.

Gameplay:

  • Improved handling of extremely wide aspect ratios
  • Missiles are drawn in the short-range radar
  • Slightly tweak the briefing for mission "The Cat's Away"
  • Several new parts added, associated with the new bonus mission
  • The 4" 50cal gun and QF 4" guns use the same ammo
  • AI ships should be a bit better at avoiding collisions
  • New weapon: "Squid" ASW mortar
  • Sinking projectiles sink twice as fast
  • Autofire weapons that are targeting regular ships (i.e. not planes or PT boats) now focus-fire instead of distributing across multiple targets
  • 170mm and 250mm gatling weapons now have proper masses and ammo counts

Bugfixes:

  • Autofire guns should not be able to fire before the mission starts
  • You no longer need to manually re-enable all workshop mods each time the game launches
  • Fixes to the mission "Storm Descendant":
  • Fix tripods not spawning
  • Fix tripods being active during cutscenes
  • Fix autofire weapons not shooting at tripods
  • Hopefully fix a bug causing the music to cut out
  • Fix briefing music playing over the cinematic
  • Fix a bug causing "noShortNameDetected" ammo counts to be displayed in the mission summary
  • Fix main guns refusing to fire on the second form of the Apotamkin boss
  • Hopefully fix ships getting paradropped onto land
  • Fix missing objective in mission "Shadowy Waters"
  • Fix certain buildings being active from the start of the mission in "The Cat's Away"
  • Fix flag strands breaking if the "Lights" style was ever selected
  • Fix York and Mogami underdecks being too small
  • Adjust Quinn's "happy" portrait so that their chair doesn't slide around during dialog
  • Fix the options UI always showing the difficulty settings
  • Fix the Denali's spotlights having poor freedom of movement
  • Ship thumbnails (shown in the load-ship screen) are now higher-resolution. Unused ship thumbnails get deleted when a new ship is saved. If no thumbnail can be found, a default image is shown.
  • Flagged several weapons with belowdecks collision as being unable to be placed on superstructure
  • Fix the loading bar overestimating how much needed to be loaded
  • Fix autofire weapons sometimes aiming at the wrong part of the target
  • Fix being unable to build on part of the Portland aft bridge

Modding:

  • Added a flag to specify that a hull should be immune to being cut in half (when the ship dies)
  • Missions can now set and unset flags, and then use those flags as part of mission triggers
  • Weapons can be flagged as automatically exploding when they hit their maximum depth

Changed files in this update

Windows content Depot 1482751
  • Loading history…
Waves of Steel Linux Depot Depot 1482752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.