Waves of Steel v0.41 release notes

This is primarily a bugfixes release. However, it does add a new bonus mission. This mission is unlocked after completing mission 200 "Chrysalis". If you've
already completed that mission, you'll need to clear it again to trigger the
unlock; the "Win Mission" assist should be sufficient.
Gameplay:
- Improved handling of extremely wide aspect ratios
- Missiles are drawn in the short-range radar
- Slightly tweak the briefing for mission "The Cat's Away"
- Several new parts added, associated with the new bonus mission
- The 4" 50cal gun and QF 4" guns use the same ammo
- AI ships should be a bit better at avoiding collisions
- New weapon: "Squid" ASW mortar
- Sinking projectiles sink twice as fast
- Autofire weapons that are targeting regular ships (i.e. not planes or PT boats) now focus-fire instead of distributing across multiple targets
- 170mm and 250mm gatling weapons now have proper masses and ammo counts
Bugfixes:
- Autofire guns should not be able to fire before the mission starts
- You no longer need to manually re-enable all workshop mods each time the game launches
- Fixes to the mission "Storm Descendant":
- Fix tripods not spawning
- Fix tripods being active during cutscenes
- Fix autofire weapons not shooting at tripods
- Hopefully fix a bug causing the music to cut out
- Fix briefing music playing over the cinematic
- Fix a bug causing "noShortNameDetected" ammo counts to be displayed in the mission summary
- Fix main guns refusing to fire on the second form of the Apotamkin boss
- Hopefully fix ships getting paradropped onto land
- Fix missing objective in mission "Shadowy Waters"
- Fix certain buildings being active from the start of the mission in "The Cat's Away"
- Fix flag strands breaking if the "Lights" style was ever selected
- Fix York and Mogami underdecks being too small
- Adjust Quinn's "happy" portrait so that their chair doesn't slide around during dialog
- Fix the options UI always showing the difficulty settings
- Fix the Denali's spotlights having poor freedom of movement
- Ship thumbnails (shown in the load-ship screen) are now higher-resolution. Unused ship thumbnails get deleted when a new ship is saved. If no thumbnail can be found, a default image is shown.
- Flagged several weapons with belowdecks collision as being unable to be placed on superstructure
- Fix the loading bar overestimating how much needed to be loaded
- Fix autofire weapons sometimes aiming at the wrong part of the target
- Fix being unable to build on part of the Portland aft bridge
Modding:
- Added a flag to specify that a hull should be immune to being cut in half (when the ship dies)
- Missions can now set and unset flags, and then use those flags as part of mission triggers
- Weapons can be flagged as automatically exploding when they hit their maximum depth
