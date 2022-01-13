Patch Notes #8 - Jan 13th, 2022 [V0.1649]

Dear Test Subjects,

First and foremost, thank you for playing our game.

Version: 0.1649

What’s New

Epilepsy Warning

Due to the game having flashing lights, we decided to add this warning, so that those who suffer from epilepsy are informed about this aspect of the game.

The warning appears as soon as you start the game.

Developer’s Notes

Future of Vectromirror 0

We’ve been working hard on the premium version and sequel, Vectromirror, which is getting a big update soon.

Our team has been focusing on that version of the project, and therefore we haven’t made a lot of updates for this version.

That being said, we’d like to mention that we do have more plans for Vectromirror 0, which we can’t comment yet (but rest assured that more content is in our plans =D).

