1.5.2 - Co-op with more players - Experimental

Ahoy, mateys!

For the new update I tried to implement N-player co-op. It's still listen under the Experimental tag, but in LAN it seems to work OK. Not sure if it can reliably handle intercontinental connections though... So, what is the new player limit? I don't know. Probably as much as the host server can take. Since dynamic difficulty scaling is already implemented, in theory we could see 10-20 person raids. But that will need much more testing.

Patch Notes:

First Contact perks now give rum instead of health

Added multiplayer-compatible checkpoints

Ships can now be driven by any player

New item trading GUI

Added multiplayer hero map markers

XP gain events are now shared across all players

Fixed: rune bonuses were applied twice to weapons at the start of the level

Fixed: Stun events, horses, rum serving, gate opening, spawn animation, ship cannons, and more data is now properly shared across the network

Fixed: camera shake was shared across network

Fixed: clients can no longer change zones in multiplayer

Fixed: more robust trigger syncing for multiplayer

Fixed: various desync issues for multiplayer

That's all for today. Don't forget to join our Discord server, if you're interested in finding crewmates.

https://discord.gg/rpqXuZPwQE

As always, feedback is much appreciated!

Borington