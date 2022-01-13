1.5.2 - Co-op with more players - Experimental

Ahoy, mateys!
For the new update I tried to implement N-player co-op. It's still listen under the Experimental tag, but in LAN it seems to work OK. Not sure if it can reliably handle intercontinental connections though... So, what is the new player limit? I don't know. Probably as much as the host server can take. Since dynamic difficulty scaling is already implemented, in theory we could see 10-20 person raids. But that will need much more testing.
Patch Notes:
- First Contact perks now give rum instead of health
- Added multiplayer-compatible checkpoints
- Ships can now be driven by any player
- New item trading GUI
- Added multiplayer hero map markers
- XP gain events are now shared across all players
- Fixed: rune bonuses were applied twice to weapons at the start of the level
- Fixed: Stun events, horses, rum serving, gate opening, spawn animation, ship cannons, and more data is now properly shared across the network
- Fixed: camera shake was shared across network
- Fixed: clients can no longer change zones in multiplayer
- Fixed: more robust trigger syncing for multiplayer
- Fixed: various desync issues for multiplayer
That's all for today. Don't forget to join our Discord server, if you're interested in finding crewmates.
https://discord.gg/rpqXuZPwQE
As always, feedback is much appreciated!
Borington
