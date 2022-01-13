 Skip to content

DOOM Eternal update for 13 January 2022

SIXTY FORSAKEN

Share · View all patches · Build 8015989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Alert! An all new in-game event is live in DOOM Eternal! Score XP to unlock yourself some technicolor cosmetic goodness during SIXTY FORSAKEN.

XP you earn from playing DOOM Eternal between now and March 3 goes toward your event progress. Gather enough to reach milestones granting you tubular rewards such as the Tainted Marauder, Goblin King Archvile and the nostalgia-boosting DOOM 64 Classic Marine Master Collection!

This event is available for a limited time only, so don’t wait to start collecting XP to get the most out of these awesome cosmetics. Same as past events, the best way to accrue XP is just by playing! Jump into DOOM Eternal and complete Campaign levels, finish BATTLEMODE matches and crush those weekly challenges today.

Changed depots in id-qa-smoke branch

View more data in app history for build 8015989
Windows Executable Depot 782332
Configs Depot 782333
Game resources Depot 782336
