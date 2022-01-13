--Changed reload mechanism to allow reloading during a clip.
--Added a brightness setting.
--Turned ammo drops into generic ammo that any gun can pick up.
--Replaced jump animations with more fluid ones.
--Adjusted third person view shooting to be more accurate.
--Fixed a glitch where when you died in third person view you could see through the ground.
--Got rid of some enemy rubble blocking projectiles.
--Tutorial text made easier to read.
--Remade first person view to be more immersive and got rid of camera clipping.
--Changed clipping planes.
--Added new boss to Pythrium.
--Made some buildings brighter on the inside.
--Fixed a bug with some turret damage.
--In mission logs fixed a bug where multiple text typing sounds would occur.
--Added mission bounds on tutorial.
--Fixed a bug with interactions.
--Gun reload volume lowered.
--Post process transitions used to help bloom be more fluid.
Apogee update for 13 January 2022
Patch 1.6
