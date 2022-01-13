 Skip to content

Apogee update for 13 January 2022

Patch 1.6

Patch 1.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Changed reload mechanism to allow reloading during a clip.

--Added a brightness setting.

--Turned ammo drops into generic ammo that any gun can pick up.

--Replaced jump animations with more fluid ones.

--Adjusted third person view shooting to be more accurate.

--Fixed a glitch where when you died in third person view you could see through the ground.

--Got rid of some enemy rubble blocking projectiles.

--Tutorial text made easier to read.

--Remade first person view to be more immersive and got rid of camera clipping.

--Changed clipping planes.

--Added new boss to Pythrium.

--Made some buildings brighter on the inside.

--Fixed a bug with some turret damage.

--In mission logs fixed a bug where multiple text typing sounds would occur.

--Added mission bounds on tutorial.

--Fixed a bug with interactions.

--Gun reload volume lowered.

--Post process transitions used to help bloom be more fluid.

