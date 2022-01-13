 Skip to content

Back 4 Blood update for 13 January 2022

JANUARY 13 2022 HOTFIX

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Developer Note - The issue with "ghost" bullets in high latency situations has been a much-talked about topic recently, and we wanted to roll out a hotfix to address it quickly. We are still working on a fix for performance hitches and are hoping to have it resolved as soon as possible. As a temporary workaround for people who are experiencing performance issues on PC, please run the game in DX11 until a fix is rolled out. Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.

Bug Fixes

  • General
    • Fixed "ghost" bullets experienced in high latency situations
      • Developer Note - This issue can be experienced in non-ideal networking conditions. Moving forward, we have increased how much testing we do in worse than average network conditions to ensure bugs like this are caught before making it to players.

To view all patch notes click here (Latest News - Back 4 Blood). If you find a bug, please report it here (https://bugs.back4blood.com/).

