F-Rank hero story update for 13 January 2022

Update 1.1.0

F-Rank hero story update for 13 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Add a new area (port city) and story

  • New main quest and site quest added.

  • Add real estate content.

  • Add sleeping motion details.

  • Add a bar, new hunting grounds and events.

  • It has also confirmed that more than half of the users reach irrecoverable bankruptcy within an hour of game play. (But this was not the intention our development team wanted.)

    As a solution to this, a patch of new areas, new hunting grounds, and balance control will be made in the beginning.

ex)Remove slime poison in the early part, change the probability similar to the initial quest item's definitive drop, and lower the enemy's ability by more than 30% overall. (The story can proceed even if they are not aiming for enemy weakness attributes or have a special item and skill combination)

Funny Game Studio is developing about 10 main areas of the game and 20 to 30 hours of main play time.

We will continue to do our best to create an interesting worldview and story.

Dear

Funny Game Studio

Changed files in this update

