Tune In: NEW ANTENNAS, BUG FIXING & OPTIMIZATION

🔥Here's the bug fixes and the optimization patch!! ✨
- Big overhaul to how we handle vehicle destruction and respawning, making it more memory efficient and less prone to create "breaks" on respawning.
- Several weapon bugfixes related to introduction of that^
- Fixed bug where if a AT30 Turret was destroyed you couldn't plant another Turret.
- Fixed bug where code wouldn't stop matches with empty teams from happening.
- Fixed occasional bugs with auto-lock and improved logic for cycling through in-view targets.
And now the New Antennas📡
Acetenna - I've got an Ace up my exhaust pipe!
Conqueror - Let your freak, I mean generic, flag fly!
Subjugator - Go [Insert Team Name Here] go!
Saturn - This antenna is out of this world!!!! [alien cricket sounds] 🦗🦗🦗
