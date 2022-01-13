 Skip to content

KEO update for 13 January 2022

Tune In: NEW ANTENNAS, BUG FIXING & OPTIMIZATION

Share · View all patches · Build 8015791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
🔥Here's the bug fixes and the optimization patch!!
  • Big overhaul to how we handle vehicle destruction and respawning, making it more memory efficient and less prone to create "breaks" on respawning.
  • Several weapon bugfixes related to introduction of that^
  • Fixed bug where if a AT30 Turret was destroyed you couldn't plant another Turret.
  • Fixed bug where code wouldn't stop matches with empty teams from happening.
  • Fixed occasional bugs with auto-lock and improved logic for cycling through in-view targets.
And now the New Antennas📡

Acetenna - I've got an Ace up my exhaust pipe!

Conqueror - Let your freak, I mean generic, flag fly!

Subjugator - Go [Insert Team Name Here] go!

Saturn - This antenna is out of this world!!!! [alien cricket sounds] 🦗🦗🦗

