Blaston update for 13 January 2022

Push yourself in the Blastzone Challenge: Arctic Blast Edition!

Challenge yourself with the Blastzone Challenge: Arctic Blast Edition this weekend! All players with the gold rank and above are able to participate in this one. This time all matches in the challenge will be in the Artic Blast mode. Each win will earn you blasts, and a spot on the highlighted leaderboard, but if you lose 7 times you're out! How long can you survive, and how many blasts can you rack up along the way? This one is a real marathon! Enter the Challenge when it goes live this weekend and find out!

  • Mode: Arctic Blast
  • Rank Requirement: Open to all!
  • Entrance: 20 Blasts
  • Chances: 5 Losses
  • Rewards: 3 blasts per win

Event Times:

  • Seasonal Mode Cooldown: Friday 09:00 CEST / Thursday Midnight
  • Blastzone Challenge Start: Friday 17:00 PM CET / 8:00 AM PST
  • Blastzone Challenge End: Monday 17:00 PM CET / 8:00 AM PST

