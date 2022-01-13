 Skip to content

Engineer Alpha update for 13 January 2022

v0.1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 8015697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a mid week update to address some significant issues that were found

Engineer Alpha Changelog v0.1.13

• Labs sleep without anything to do

• Updated Load Game GUI

• Updated Save Game GUI

• Updated Death GUI

• Updated Gearbox GUI

• Updated Conveyor GUI

• Rebalanced torque and speed values for all machines

• Multiplied all fuel energy values by 16 to match the new torque and speed values

• Fixed a bug that prevented assemblers from ticking

• Added speed and torque info to shafts

• Fixed an issue that prevented shafts from saving/loading

