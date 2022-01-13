This is a mid week update to address some significant issues that were found
Engineer Alpha Changelog v0.1.13
• Labs sleep without anything to do
• Updated Load Game GUI
• Updated Save Game GUI
• Updated Death GUI
• Updated Gearbox GUI
• Updated Conveyor GUI
• Rebalanced torque and speed values for all machines
• Multiplied all fuel energy values by 16 to match the new torque and speed values
• Fixed a bug that prevented assemblers from ticking
• Added speed and torque info to shafts
• Fixed an issue that prevented shafts from saving/loading
Changed files in this update