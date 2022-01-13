Valleys of Ice Hearts - Patch 84

Share · View all patches · Build 8015618 · Last edited 13 January 2022 – 16:26:02 UTC by Wendy

YouTube

New Level Cap

New Level Cap 125

Maps

Snow Crystal Plains

Deep Hidden Valley

Dungeons

Deer Valley

Blue Valley Secret Realm

Eidolon Story Dungeon – Alucard

OW: Cactakara Forest

Events

Coastline Invasion

**

[b]Others**

[/b]

Update Hero Score Reward

More Eidolons can get their skill upgraded

Encyclopedia Update

A new year begins and that means new challenges! Yes!! o(≧∇≦o)

Travel to the Valley of the Ice Hearts and venture into new maps, new dungeons, and above all, more power with the new level cap!

We start 2022 on the right foot, and with a new level cap, it's time to stop being AFK in Navea or your guildhall. Climb to the top, and beyond!

The maximum level is now Slv25 (125) and if you wish to be anonymous you will have to level up to Slvl15.

But what about the required experience?

The experience required from Slvl16 to Slvl20 has been lowered to make it easier for you to reach the new maximum level.

Are there Mirabelle quests?

Of course, there are! Here we will tell you all about them!

To access these quests, you must reach Slvl6 and complete the main quest "SLv6. Savior's Arrival" that will you access to four new quests for the dungeons Hidden Crystals Cave (Solo), Ancestral Spirits Temple (Solo), OW: Glacial Ice Cavern (Solo) and OW: Subterranean Sanctuary (Solo).

Remember that you can complete these quests every day and only once per day.

But what would a new level be without new maps? (੭˃ᴗ˂)

We present the new maps here:

Snow Crystal Plains

A city famous for its crystals and unique landscapes. Winter is still in full swing here!

However, for all its breath-taking beauty, it has never been a place of peace. Here the past or the present are of no importance.

Deep Hidden Valley

Here, the density of the majestic trees covers most of the sunlight, it is as if they don't want the sun's rays to reach those who it covers.

There is a peaceful atmosphere but there is something unsettling about it as well!

Get ready to fish, collect, dig, cook, learn the stories of the villagers, and obtain many new achievements!

Note that to access these maps you need to be at least Slvl15, so no excuses and start levelling!

Both new dungeons come in their 4 modes: Solo, Solo hard, Party, and Hell Mode.

Deer Valley

The once Aviar Artifact Sanctuary is now completely overrun by dangerous monsters, who lie in wait for their next prey.

Requirements

✔ Your character must be Slvl15 or higher.

✔ Go to Snow Crystal Plainson coordinates X885, Y905

Blue Valley Secret Realm

You will be enchanted by the blue plants that fill the valley and every stone step in your path covered with moss. When you look up you will see a beautiful golden glow spread throughout the forest.

But not all is bliss, little by little this beautiful energy has been corrupted by an evil aura that begins to rise from deep within the forest.

Requirements

✔ Your character must be Slvl15 or higher.

✔ Go to Deep Hidden Valley on coordinates X794, Y835

Rewards from both dungeons:

From the bosses you can get the following items:

• SLV20 Unidentified Armor Formula

• Unidentified Legendary Awakening Weapon Crate (Slvl15)

• Weapons and Armor green quality Slvl20

• Slvl20 Equipment Refining Stone (Orange) and more!

From the mobs you can get the following items:

• SLvl10 Basic enchantment Card Treasure Chest

• Weapons and Armor green quality Slvl20

• Holy Flash EXP Stone – more experience to level up your stones

• New materials to craft cores Slvl 20 and much more!

And many more drops await! So, put on as many charms as possible and start farming!

Eidolon Story Dungeon – Alucard

Alucard came to the border of Azuria in search of a Maker. He wishes to find the legendary promise, but many obstacles are in his way. Will he find what he is looking for?

It is said that he is always looking for someone special, his soul mate, but he hasn't had any luck yet...could you possibly be his special someone?

This dungeon is available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Requirements

✔ Your character must be Level 60 or higher

✔ Visit Louise in Navea X:403, Y:512

✔ Accept the quest “Lv60. Dragon Tyrant’s Journey”

Rewards

After completing the quest, you will receive Alucard’s Gossip.

Purchase from Louise the Alucard’s Dragon Scroll (Locked) and fuse it with the Alucard’s Gossip item to get Alucard’s Dragon Scroll from which you can obtain the following items:

✔ Alucard’s Gossip Costume

✔ Rare Reversed Scale Alucard pet

✔ Alucard’s Key of Gaia and Alucard’s Key Fragment

✔ Eidolon Accessory Boxes, and more!

OW: Cactakara Forest

Having severed all ties with the outside world, a group of otters now dig holes in the forest.

Go and see what you can find!

Requirements

✔ Your character must be Slvl15 or higher

✔ Go to Cackatara Forest [Map 5] X243 Y654

✔ Enter the OW: Cactakara Forest dungeon (Solo, Solo Hard, Party and Hell Mode)

Rewards

You have a chance to get green quality accessories Slvl20, materials for crafting, and more!

Coastline Invasion

[Picture]

A horde of sea creatures has appeared on the north side of the Helonia Coast. Envoy, please drive away these invading sea creatures.

✔ Go to Navea X416, Y392 and talk to the NPC Kerton.

✔ Enter the portal that appears 5 minutes before the event starts!

✔ The event is starting at 5 PM server time

*Please note that is event is only available for a limited time. It will be available until the next patch.

Rewards

You will be rewarded according to the number of opponents you have defeated. Get a chance to get Eidolon fragments, Valor coins, War coins, Loyalty Points, pets, and much more!

✔ The encyclopedia has been updated: you will now be able to get Slvl1 green quality equipment and Slvl5 gold quality equipment.

✔ Now you can upgrade the skills of the following Eidolons: Cleopawtra, Muramasa, Venus, Izanami, Hebe, Eirene, Demeter, Hades, Hermes, and Succubus.

✔ Update Hero Score Ranking 1st place reward: In addition to the usual prizes, you could get Cursed Horn Lulu

After defeating it, you will receive the Eidolon Key Fragment Treasure Chest item via in-game mail, from which you can obtain Eidolon fragments!

✔ Some localization issues have been fixed!

Enjoy the patch! (≧∇≦)/

Your Aura Kingdom Team ♡