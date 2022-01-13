Potion Craft patch 0.4.7 is live

Hello Alchemists,

We hope you all had wonderful Holidays!

Thank you to everyone who has participated in the Feast of Winter Cone seasonal event. Let us know what you think about it and if you managed to find all the decorations around your shop!

This small update will retire the Feast of Winter Cone event as well as address “the empty map issue” that some players have encountered before. We’re aware of this one and are trying to resolve it with this update. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a bit more complex than we originally thought, so we hope this update will fix it (or at least will give us some more information). If you still encounter “the empty map issue”, please do let us know in the #bug-reports section of our Discord server.

Patch Notes: