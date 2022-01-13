Wild Boar update - Fixes And Changes #1

Hello Hunters!

How has your Wild Boar hunting been? In this update we have some fixes, changes and finally our very own hunting gloves! We also added some animal behavior for wounded animals. Bleeding animals will now lie down after they have calmed down and low health animals slow down to walk before dying. Use this information to improve your hunting tactics! Here are all the changes:

Additions

Added custom hunting gloves!

Changes

Improved .303 rifles bolt handling*

Increased .44 revolvers chamber areas for easier loading

Changed pointers to custom line renderers (no more ugly cubes)

Changed .44 revolvers ammo box

Added bullet eject sounds to .44 revolver

Adjusted binoculars default lens distance to suit for average eye width

Added roots and small branches to Wild Boars feeding track

Changed harvest screens shot info text colors

Animal Changes

Bleeding animals will now lie down after calming down

Increased bleeding from vital and non-vital hits

Animals will slow down when in low health

Synced Wild Boars walking speed and animation

Increased the chance for Wild Boars to make feeding tracks

Slight changes to animal active and inactive times

Fixes

Fixed an issue where grabbing ammo from the ammo box put the ammo back, needing to grab it again

Fixed an issue where mobile tracker disappeared when going to the lodge scene after playing the tutorial

Fixed an issue where dead Boars highlight didn’t work

Fixed an issue where Wild Boars didn’t stare at player when paralyzed

Fixed an issue where bleeding tracks would stop even if animal was still bleeding

Removed hints from Wild Boars feed area tracks

There was a bug in the .303’s bolt where it wouldn’t work properly in odd angles and it was hard to use with off hand. With this update the bolts handling should be fixed.

Let us know if you run into any issues or want to give feedback, we would love to hear it!

Thank you for playing and happy hunting!

