Wild Boar update - Fixes And Changes #1

How has your Wild Boar hunting been? In this update we have some fixes, changes and finally our very own hunting gloves! We also added some animal behavior for wounded animals. Bleeding animals will now lie down after they have calmed down and low health animals slow down to walk before dying. Use this information to improve your hunting tactics! Here are all the changes:
Additions
- Added custom hunting gloves!
Changes
- Improved .303 rifles bolt handling*
- Increased .44 revolvers chamber areas for easier loading
- Changed pointers to custom line renderers (no more ugly cubes)
- Changed .44 revolvers ammo box
- Added bullet eject sounds to .44 revolver
- Adjusted binoculars default lens distance to suit for average eye width
- Added roots and small branches to Wild Boars feeding track
- Changed harvest screens shot info text colors
Animal Changes
- Bleeding animals will now lie down after calming down
- Increased bleeding from vital and non-vital hits
- Animals will slow down when in low health
- Synced Wild Boars walking speed and animation
- Increased the chance for Wild Boars to make feeding tracks
- Slight changes to animal active and inactive times
Fixes
Fixed an issue where grabbing ammo from the ammo box put the ammo back, needing to grab it again
Fixed an issue where mobile tracker disappeared when going to the lodge scene after playing the tutorial
Fixed an issue where dead Boars highlight didn’t work
Fixed an issue where Wild Boars didn’t stare at player when paralyzed
Fixed an issue where bleeding tracks would stop even if animal was still bleeding
Removed hints from Wild Boars feed area tracks
There was a bug in the .303’s bolt where it wouldn’t work properly in odd angles and it was hard to use with off hand. With this update the bolts handling should be fixed.
