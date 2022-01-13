 Skip to content

Ziggurat 2 update for 13 January 2022

Update #8 - Small bugfix/performance update

Update #8 - Small bugfix/performance update

We're releasing a small update today, bringing a number of small bugfixes and performance improvements done during the console port.

We'd like to apologize for the lack of meaningful content updates since the game's release. The main reason behind this drought is the console ports taking more time than expected, as the new consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series) aren't as compatible with the previous generation as one would expect, and had to be treated as a whole new platform, delaying the whole process.

However, the ports are almost complete and we'll able to resume work on new content soon. We've planned a new set of starter weapons (to increase initial weapon variety), a new enemy family and a new unlockable character. See you soon!

Improvements

  • Done several performance improvements to the "Town" theme.
  • Minor overall GPU usage improvements.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed wrong enemy spawn location in the "Town" theme.
  • Fixed fire damage buffs not being applied to enemies set on fire by Sirius' Blaze.

