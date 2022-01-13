Release Version 1.34

Now that the Nintendo Switch version has been released the changes have been integrated into this Steam version. It consists mostly of fixes and little improvements.
- Fixed the artifacts on the images of unlocks in the main menu and a few other places.
- Fixed the scrollbar of the language selection dialog in the main menu.
- The Buff Machine won't show the Skip button anymore if the slots stopped on their own.
- Added more info to the display of the Achievement Unlocked notification.
- When trying to start a new patrol without a selected quest the quest button will now be highlighted.
- The game over screen will now also show which wave you reached.
- A multitude of improvements regarding controller support.
- If the dog is distracting one of your opponents it will now be shown in the combat log.
- Switching the language during a patrol will now also retranslate the items you already have.
- The retirement confirmation dialog will now show the correct title instead of ushering you into your well deserved rest.
- After switching the language during a patrol the game over screen will now show the unlocked achievements in the correct language.
- If you gain a status effect that decreases your attack power it will now state that, instead of saying you gained a negative amount.
- Event effects that increase (or decrease) your attack power will now scale with each wave, making them more helpful (or dangerous) throught a patrol. Other event effects have also been altered that way.
Changed files in this update