 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Troll Patrol update for 13 January 2022

Release Version 1.34

Share · View all patches · Build 8015347 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now that the Nintendo Switch version has been released the changes have been integrated into this Steam version. It consists mostly of fixes and little improvements.

  • Fixed the artifacts on the images of unlocks in the main menu and a few other places.
  • Fixed the scrollbar of the language selection dialog in the main menu.
  • The Buff Machine won't show the Skip button anymore if the slots stopped on their own.
  • Added more info to the display of the Achievement Unlocked notification.
  • When trying to start a new patrol without a selected quest the quest button will now be highlighted.
  • The game over screen will now also show which wave you reached.
  • A multitude of improvements regarding controller support.
  • If the dog is distracting one of your opponents it will now be shown in the combat log.
  • Switching the language during a patrol will now also retranslate the items you already have.
  • The retirement confirmation dialog will now show the correct title instead of ushering you into your well deserved rest.
  • After switching the language during a patrol the game over screen will now show the unlocked achievements in the correct language.
  • If you gain a status effect that decreases your attack power it will now state that, instead of saying you gained a negative amount.
  • Event effects that increase (or decrease) your attack power will now scale with each wave, making them more helpful (or dangerous) throught a patrol. Other event effects have also been altered that way.

Changed files in this update

Troll Patrol Content Depot 1331651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.