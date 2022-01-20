Patch 5.1.45 out now!

Hi Chefs!
There's a new update available along with various fixes and improvements. Changelog below:
Cooking Simulator:
- Fixed filling deep plate with ladle in dish 3 not completing quest (tomato soup)
- Fixed position of divider under total sum in dish summary
- Replaced shelter sponge model with an old one
- Fixed base kitchen skewer bone products attachment bug
- Fixed base kitchen skewer broccoli attachment bug
- Fixed duck breast skewer attachment bug
- Fixed skewer collisions
- Fixed carrying multiple skewers at once resulting in the player losing input
- Fixed trash bin near fridge not being fully outlined
- Fixed preparation and cleanup phase time being reduced after saving the game
- Heating products on the oven and hob using the grilling pan should correctly impart the heat of the grilling type instead of baking. Products placed on the hob should take the heat correctly.
- Fixed Thermal Vision perk not providing correct info
- Fixed oven door outline (previously outline would disappear when mouse would be in the middle of the door window)
- Increased baking tray heat trigger size
- Oven fix on classic kitchen
Cakes & Cookies:
- Unlocked recipes should be properly reset after restarting game
Pizza:
- Fixed pizza photomode colliders
- Fix various issues causing the player to lose controls
- Placed products that fail to spawn will not deduct quantity from bemar
- Fixed issues with placing fried egg on pizza
Shelter:
- Disabled canned meat spawner skewer interaction
- Fixed button scaling, size and position
- Changed trade discount sprites
- Added recipe source in handbook grid
- Prevent canceling page change animation
- Recipe grid element tweaks
- Moved input hints
- Moved tutorial image
- Added clear button to search fields
- Updated handbook perk sprites
- Fast delivery buy button unavailable with empty cart in Sandbox
- Fixed incorrect mistakes hover font
- Fixed scrolling with mouse (added invisible background)
- Colored background for special order timers on map & handbook
- Tweaked map open animation
- Added more space between upgrades and frame end
- Added some minor tooltips
- Reverted indents in handbook tutorials and page animation locking
- Rifle should properly lay on the rifle holder at the start of the game both on sandbox and career
- Fixed sour cream surface
- Added water surface to shelter water bottle
- Added colliders to farms pots
- Fixed orders from inactive factions counting towards limit
- Fixed showing seedling and decoys in caravan player equipment
- Fixed showing canceling confirmation in fast delivery when purchased items
- Added sink context for containers
- Fixed bake tray rack outline
- Changing the language in shelter should work fine
- Added possibility to kill mutants with explosions
- Broken sour cream prefab fix
- Added shelter automatic cutter light indicator
Happy Cooking!
