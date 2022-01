Share · View all patches · Build 8015298 · Last edited 13 January 2022 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy

This update improves the AI's ability to not crash into walls. They still do it, sometimes, but hey, don't we all?

Known bug: the music stops after every track. Workaround: press F4 to continue to the next one manually.

You can share your feedback on the playtest here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1862090/discussions/0/3199244571754323679/

Thanks for playing! Bastiaan