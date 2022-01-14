・Fixed bug where an unintended Moon Charge came easily when holding down the buttons.
・Fixed bug where Akiha Tohno's Brilliant Cherry Maple was activated easily unintended.
・Fixed bug where the invincibility time following Kohaku's ground shield counter was too long.
・Fixed bug where the downed time compensation following a strong combo and certain attacks was unnaturally increased.
・Fixed bug where the command list for Aoko Aozaki was incorrectly displayed in all languages except Japanese.
・Aoko Aozaki and Dead Apostle Noel's profiles have been updated in Gallery mode.
・Other minor bug fixes.
MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA update for 14 January 2022
Fixed bugs
・Fixed bug where an unintended Moon Charge came easily when holding down the buttons.
Changed files in this update