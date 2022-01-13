Update, Version 20220113

English
#########Content###############
Added one more playable male character variation. (Someone related to the future beggar gang content.)
#########System###############
[Save Menu]Made the options window that asks whether to overwrite a savefile wider to fit all languages.
简体中文
#########Content###############
加入了一个新的可用男性角色造型。（未来和丐帮有关的剧情角色。）
#########System###############
【存档菜单】询问是否覆盖存档的窗口宽度增大以适应基本上所有的语言。
