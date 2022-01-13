 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 January 2022

Update, Version 20220113

Share · View all patches · Build 8015114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



English

#########Content###############

Added one more playable male character variation. (Someone related to the future beggar gang content.)

#########System###############

[Save Menu]Made the options window that asks whether to overwrite a savefile wider to fit all languages.

简体中文

#########Content###############

加入了一个新的可用男性角色造型。（未来和丐帮有关的剧情角色。）

#########System###############

【存档菜单】询问是否覆盖存档的窗口宽度增大以适应基本上所有的语言。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.