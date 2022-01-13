 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Anagrams update for 13 January 2022

v1.1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8015088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a bug that caused Anagrams to crash on some systems when a match level is lost. Thanks again to t.kavanagh for reporting! :)

Changed files in this update

Anagrams Linux 32-bit Depot 1345942
  • Loading history…
Anagrams Linux 64-bit Depot 1345943
  • Loading history…
Anagrams Windows 32-bit Depot 1345944
  • Loading history…
Anagrams Windows 64-bit Depot 1345945
  • Loading history…
Anagrams Mac 64-bit Depot 1345947
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.