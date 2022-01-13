Thursday Tune-up Take Two

This is a bugfix patch that fixes the following issues:
- Energy-driven vs Culture Hub: Some combinations of product-adding and product-removing techs on people-producing planets would put the game in an inconsistent state, causing "unassigning" of already exported products. This should be fixed now.
- Repurposing Project: This project used together with Energy-Driven Industry or other product doubling techs would create an additional resource unit incorrectly. It no longer does that.
- Savefiles: In the event a crash corrupting one of the game's save files, the game keeps backups. These backups would not be used correctly in some cases, depending on what exactly happened to the original file. They should now be used in all cases.
- Savefiles: On some Mac systems, a Unity bug caused savefiles to be stored in a different location, interfering with cloud sync. The location should now be consistent on these systems, and sync should work correctly.
- Campaign: Map generation for the rift missions had a rare bug, with a crash caused by running out of floating point number precision on some very specific seeds. This should no longer happen.
- Alt Preview: The Alt-key connection preview would show proposed connections for planets that are already connected indirectly, eg. via relays. It no longer does that.
- Rifts vs Gravitic Tugs: Planets that are very close to a rift would be untuggable and cause display glitches when you try to move them. This should now work properly, possibly with a slight jump in the planet's position.
- Tech screen: The tech screen used to display stale data after you skipped a year. Now, it auto-closes when you skip a year. The ideal would be refreshing with up-to-date data, but that runs into other UI consistency issues, so the simple fix was implemented instead.
- Text: Some descriptions were clarified and typos were fixed in the English text.
This patch brings the version numbers up to v1.2 (b908) on Windows and v1.2 (b909) on Mac.
Changed files in this update