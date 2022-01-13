 Skip to content

The Glade update for 13 January 2022

UPDATE (COMPASS, NEW RESOURCES AND MORE)

Share · View all patches · Build 8014998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • You can now un equip all tools.
  • Added new craft-able gadget (Compass)
  • Radiated Slime monsters movement speed increased
  • Radiated Slime monsters health increased
  • Added new Resource "Alien meat" This is currently not obtainable
  • Added new resource " Bone" This is currently not obtainable
  • Added new craft-able Resource "Planks"
  • Foundation/ceilings now cost planks instead of wood
  • Raised foundations now cost planks instead of wood
  • Ladder ceilings now cost planks instead of wood

