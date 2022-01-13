UPDATE (COMPASS, NEW RESOURCES AND MORE)

CHANGES
- You can now un equip all tools.
- Added new craft-able gadget (Compass)
- Radiated Slime monsters movement speed increased
- Radiated Slime monsters health increased
- Added new Resource "Alien meat" This is currently not obtainable
- Added new resource " Bone" This is currently not obtainable
- Added new craft-able Resource "Planks"
- Foundation/ceilings now cost planks instead of wood
- Raised foundations now cost planks instead of wood
- Ladder ceilings now cost planks instead of wood
