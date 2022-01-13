2022 Season 1 Patch 1 Hotfix 1 [2022.01.12.02]

This Hotfix contains some fixes and updates for the 2022 Season 1 Patch 1 Release.

2022 Season 1 Patch 1 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2022.01.13.02]



This Hotfix contains some fixes and updates for 2022 Season 1 Patch 1.

SIMULATION:

Tires

Fixed an issue where grass, dirt, and other debris would appear to be carried over from a previous Session into the start of the next Session, even though fresh tires were in use.

CARS:

Audi R8 LMS

Fixed an issue with the IMSA position panel where the ones-place and the tens-place digits were reversed.

Fixed an issue where the lower fog lights were locked into IMSA colors.

Fixed an issue with the tire rims textures.

GT4 Class Cars

Spring damper yield and break limits have been rebalanced within the GT4 Class.

Hyundai Elantra N TC

Fixed an issue where the spring/damper strength for this vehicle was significantly lower when compared to the other Touring Class Cars.

McLaren MP4-12C GT3

Fixed an issue with the IMSA position panel where the ones-place and the tens-place digits were reversed.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance

Fine brake bias has been limited to +/-1%.

Fine brake bias is now adjustable in the garage.

Dynamic brake bias is now visible on-screen while in the car.



Mercedes-AMG GT3

Fixed an issue with the IMSA position panel where the ones-place and the tens-place digits were reversed.

Fixed an issue with the tire rims textures.

TRACKS:

Daytona International Speedway

Fixed an issue where the back-straight curb had an invisible and devastating extra bump.

A particularly nasty bump at pit exit has been ironed-out.

Fixed an issue where some track-side decals were missing their specular and normal maps.

A variety of terrain and track seams have been patched up.