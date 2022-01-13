Update 1.02: Hotfix

Dear operators,
Second hotfix release, thanks you for your feedback!
1.01:
- Improve: Limited yaw rotation with freelook
- Improve: Shooting accuracy with a scope
- Improve: Insertion UI texts
- Improve: Roof of Training center open when request a support in training or mission
- Improve: Dead torturer has always a heal's kit in "Prisoner of war"
- Improve: Beard rendering
- Fix: Succeed "rescue hostages" might not update battle plan correctly
- Fix: Succeed "Capture HVT" might not update battle plan correctly
- Fix: Accuracy ADS with G34 magnifier
- Fix: Floating assets in Training center
Changed files in this update