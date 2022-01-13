 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 13 January 2022

Update 1.02: Hotfix

Build 8014764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Second hotfix release, thanks you for your feedback!

1.01:

  • Improve: Limited yaw rotation with freelook
  • Improve: Shooting accuracy with a scope
  • Improve: Insertion UI texts
  • Improve: Roof of Training center open when request a support in training or mission
  • Improve: Dead torturer has always a heal's kit in "Prisoner of war"
  • Improve: Beard rendering
  • Fix: Succeed "rescue hostages" might not update battle plan correctly
  • Fix: Succeed "Capture HVT" might not update battle plan correctly
  • Fix: Accuracy ADS with G34 magnifier
  • Fix: Floating assets in Training center

