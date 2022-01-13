Toribash 5.53 - 13/01/22 Update

Hi, an update to Toribash 5.53 is now available!
What's new:
- Added three new AI Fight rooms - face the bot powered by DecapAI developed by Kris and Tom.
- Daily Qi limit and win limit has been raised to 200 in select official rooms, meaning you can keep earning Qi and TC in official rooms even after hitting the limit in custom ones!
- Fixed bug with incorrect price display for items in Store after getting a personal discount on Steam Wallet purchases leading to inability to purchase stuff.
- Fixed bug with Account menu sometimes getting stuck when attempting to display subscriptions that are about to expire
If you're interested in DecapAI and would like to stay updated on its improvements, join the Decap Team server on Discord.
Changed files in this update