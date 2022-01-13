Patch notes for Interstellar Rift 1.1.0.20

BUG FIXES
-
Fixed crash that occurred when launching a drone that was built before 1.1.0.00
-
Fixed client crashes and desyncs that could occur when a ship built before 1.1.0.00 was spawned from private ship storage
-
Implemented a speculative fix for a bug that would cause systems not to update when someone attempted to rift to them, leading to failed rift attempts
NOTES
- Servers need to be updated
