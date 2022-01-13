 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Zombie Fooker: Starring Doug Fooker update for 13 January 2022

Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8014639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed defective weapons.

Introduced NPC followers.

Increase abilities of enemies to adapt to new NPC followers.

Made an entire sewer system that goes through the entire town.

Sewer systems have different puzzled doors requiring players to plan their movement.

Brought in new animations for a total of 24 different interactive animations in the game.

Ensured that keys for unlocking doors are in inventory.

New NPC's are weak below level 5 and do little damage until level 5.

Only 1 NPC can use a weapon.

NPC's have different abilities.

One NPC has the ability to heal other players.

Interactions with NPC will be available in the main base after the NPC is following you.

Changed files in this update

Zombie Fooker: Starring Doug Fooker Depot Spanish Depot 1803453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.