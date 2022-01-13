 Skip to content

The Drift Challenge update for 13 January 2022

v0.9.9.7.1 hotfix !

Build 8014484

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes :

What's fixed:

  • Leaderboards were not updated for "Challenges"
  • Tire smoke is now visible when setting up smoke color
  • License plate should be now correctly synchronized in multi player mode
  • The HSV color picker wasn't properly closed in some cases
  • The HSV color picker didn't match screen size for non 16:9 resolutions

What's improved:

  • The new HSV color picker is now used for setting up tire smoke color
  • Playing more SFXs when navigating the main menu

