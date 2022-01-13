v0.9.9.7.1 hotfix !

Patch notes :
What's fixed:
- Leaderboards were not updated for "Challenges"
- Tire smoke is now visible when setting up smoke color
- License plate should be now correctly synchronized in multi player mode
- The HSV color picker wasn't properly closed in some cases
- The HSV color picker didn't match screen size for non 16:9 resolutions
What's improved:
- The new HSV color picker is now used for setting up tire smoke color
- Playing more SFXs when navigating the main menu
Changed files in this update