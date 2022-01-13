Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View Patch 1.0.0.5 is now live!

Hey all!

Firstly, we want to say a massive thank you so everyone leaving reviews. As of writing we're at 90% positive player reviews so it's great to see you all resonating with our latest game!

We also want to say a big hello to all our new players who picked up Conway over the winter sale - thank you so much for taking a chance on our detective game. We hope you enjoy what you play!

In regards to patch 1.0.0.5, we've been able to make lots of small tweaks across the game based on the feedback we're getting from you all so thank you so much for helping support our game.

We've included the patch notes below but as ever, please do let us know if you experience any type of issue whether it be a bug or usability and we'll be sure to take a look.

Large fixes

The Notepad no longer extends off the edge of the screen incorrectly on 16:10 resolutions

Fixed a bug where some audio is still audible when the master volume has been set to zero

the brightness slider in settings is no longer changeable when on a different setting page

Cursor no longer disappears in the accessibility settings on the cognitive multiplier section when navigating down to “back” and then back up again

the menu logo no longer flashes white

Quality of life fixes

we have added Updates to vo across the game, improving the overall volume balancing

Minor fixes

[spoiler]- fixed a bug where you could open inventory and notepad between rolling up to taking the picture at the end of Doerr Manor which causes the game to get stuck in inventory, unable to progress

In Levy's Garage, restarting the game after water pump valve is attached not longer locks

Fixed a crash when in loading the game and starting a key conversation with Lady Doerr

You can no longer interact with the cryptex before the note

Fixed a bug where, after taking a photo of the drain in the McKees’ pantry, if you quit the game before leaving the pantry and load back in, you would get stuck in the pantry

at Lord Doerr’s desk, whilst in third person view, pressing the inventory button on gamepad and trying to enter the screenlock before the inventory fully fades no longer breaks the first person camera

when entering screenlock at the first poster in the Crow’s Nest, the camera no longer intersects Robert Conway’s body

whilst passing the notice board in Levy’s reception area, the camera no longer incorrectly switches to first person

the fuse switch in Downes’ delivery room has been updated for easier interaction

if the player was to let go of the music box lid in McKees’ before fully opening the lid, they would lose the ability to use it again

Checkpoint has been added for completing the introductory/tutorial evidence review[/spoiler]

As always, please do keep us updated with any issues you may be experiencing either on the forums or via email at support@whitepapergames.com and we'll be sure to continue to collect feedback and work on any patches that need creating.

Thanks!