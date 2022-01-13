1.0.5.86 is OUT!! New dithering algorithms added!



New effect added : Dithering & Halftoning

With this new effect, new dithering algorithms have been added that were not previously available in PixageFX.

Ordered dithering algorithms have been diversified and additionally

Floyd Steinberg

Stucky

Sierra3, two rows of Sierra and Sierra lite

Jujini

Added Burkes algorithms.

We reconsidered the existing ordered dithering algorithms. We've added more options for Bayer and also added some halftoning patterns.

Important note: Currently, Pixelate effects still contain old dithering methods. New dithering algorithms will be added to all pixelization effects when we are completely sure from user feedback and testing.

New Feature added to Pixelate Advanced AI

As you know, there was no dithering feature in Pixelate Advanced AI effect before. The dithering feature has been added in the new version.