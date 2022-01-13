Hotfix 1.5.3.1 Notes

Hotfix 1.5.3.1 is now live!

In today's hotfix we fixed a bug that caused players to be unable to create new word packages because no thumbnail was available. Again we thank you guys for the fast and detailled bug reports that we received ❤

We also fixed and improved some other things which you can find in the list below!

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Bugfixes