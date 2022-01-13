Hotfix 1.5.3.1 Notes

Hotfix 1.5.3.1 is now live!
In today's hotfix we fixed a bug that caused players to be unable to create new word packages because no thumbnail was available. Again we thank you guys for the fast and detailled bug reports that we received ❤
We also fixed and improved some other things which you can find in the list below!
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!
Bugfixes
- Fixed no thumbnails are shown in thumbnail browser
- Fixed various aspect ratio related issues in session settings
- Fixed default key binding for "Increase tool size" is incorrect
- Fixed hotkey to rotate a shape is not useable on MacOS
- Fixed chat get automatically unfocussed in-game
- Fixed crash when loading friend list
Changed files in this update