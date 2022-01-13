Hotfix (e1.7.0) & Beta Hotfix (e1.7.1 - 13/01/22)

e1.7.0
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that affected save files with references to removed items.
- Fixed a crash that occurred while trying to spawn a notable character in a village that the player is in.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to create a party with a companion that had just been rescued from prison.
- Fixed a crash that occurred upon load due to an issue with quest parties not being removed from the visual tracking system.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a teamless agent hit another agent in certain missions.
- Fixed a crash that affected older save files with the "Disrupt Supply Lines" quest active.
Fixes
- Fixed a save/load compatibility issue across different versions for Inventory locks, troop and prisoner locks, bookmarks, and various other UI elements.
- Fixed an issue that caused the "Locate and Rescue Traveler" tutorial quest to become stuck.
- Fixed the shooting behaviour of crossbowmen in circle and square formations.
- Minor Order of Battle configuration save/load improvements.
- Fixed an issue with the "Needs Help With Brigands" quest that caused other quest related party AI to be overridden.
Changes
- Campaign behaviour saved data is now mapped by a moddable ID.
- Disabled Clan & Kingdom Screen actions in encounters and sieges.
Multiplayer
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented options from being saved in the Lobby.
- Added scoreboard info and fixed localisation issues in the Lobby Recent Games Tab.
e1.7.1 Beta
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that affected save files with the "Revenue Farming" quest active.
Fixes
Changes
Multiplayer
Fixes
