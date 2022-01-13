 Skip to content

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update for 13 January 2022

Hotfix (e1.7.0) & Beta Hotfix (e1.7.1 - 13/01/22)

Share · View all patches · Build 8014203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

e1.7.0

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that affected save files with references to removed items.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred while trying to spawn a notable character in a village that the player is in.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to create a party with a companion that had just been rescued from prison.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred upon load due to an issue with quest parties not being removed from the visual tracking system.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when a teamless agent hit another agent in certain missions.
  • Fixed a crash that affected older save files with the "Disrupt Supply Lines" quest active.

Fixes

  • Fixed a save/load compatibility issue across different versions for Inventory locks, troop and prisoner locks, bookmarks, and various other UI elements.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the "Locate and Rescue Traveler" tutorial quest to become stuck.
  • Fixed the shooting behaviour of crossbowmen in circle and square formations.
  • Minor Order of Battle configuration save/load improvements.
  • Fixed an issue with the "Needs Help With Brigands" quest that caused other quest related party AI to be overridden.

Changes

  • Campaign behaviour saved data is now mapped by a moddable ID.
  • Disabled Clan & Kingdom Screen actions in encounters and sieges.

Multiplayer

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented options from being saved in the Lobby.
  • Added scoreboard info and fixed localisation issues in the Lobby Recent Games Tab.
e1.7.1 Beta

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred upon load due to an issue with quest parties not being removed from the visual tracking system. (Also in e1.7.0 hotfix.)
  • Fixed a crash that affected save files with the "Revenue Farming" quest active.

Fixes

  • Fixed a save/load compatibility issue across different versions for Inventory locks, troop and prisoner locks, bookmarks, and various other UI elements. (Also in e1.7.0 hotfix.)
  • Fixed the shooting behaviour of crossbowmen in circle and square formations. (Also in e1.7.0 hotfix.)
  • Minor Order of Battle configuration save/load improvements. (Also in e1.7.0 hotfix.)
  • Fixed an issue with the "Needs Help With Brigands" quest that caused other quest related party AI to be overridden. (Also in e1.7.0 hotfix.)

Changes

  • Campaign behaviour saved data is now mapped by a moddable ID. (Also in e1.7.0 hotfix.)
  • Disabled Clan & Kingdom Screen actions in encounters and sieges. (Also in e1.7.0 hotfix.)

Multiplayer

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented options from being saved in the Lobby. (Also in e1.7.0 hotfix.)
  • Added scoreboard info and fixed localisation issues in the Lobby Recent Games Tab. (Also in e1.7.0 hotfix.)

