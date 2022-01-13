Update 1.1.1.1. is now available for the LIVE version.

Hello everyone!
The recent update v1.1.1.1. is now available on the Live Version.
- The season skips twice in case the player started sitting in FPP and was remaining in that position while the season was skipping.
- Cudgels don't lose durability if the player has the "Skilled Farmer" skill maxed out.
- The player cannot switch between FPP and TPP if the player dismounts during the mounting animation.
- Incorrect sleeping animation for the player.
- Camera stutters for standing up animation in TPP.
- Incorrect road signs.
- Player can still transfer items to the dead mount with transfer whole stack option.
- Player can use the special mount animation while mounting.
- Player can mount on the horse/donkey while crouching.
- Player sits incorrectly on the mount when the mounting animation starts while falling.
- Player can open the Inventory, Management and other tabs while dying.
- Projectiles miss the player.
- Wisent, Bear and Boar are running away from the player if the player gets mounted.
- Dead bandits are sometimes loaded with open eyes.
- Clipping item meshes: Long Hoods and Backpacks.
- Inability to produce bows during winter.
- Blending for certain poses in TPP.
- Blend time for blocking with axe in TPP.
- Numerous adjustments to the distribution of rocks and plants.
- Move animation blending in TPP for two handed tools, bag, sack, and bucket.
- Sounds for falling tree.
- Random season in the main menu.
- Drag and drop is now disabled when the player is trying to assign to a quick slot.
