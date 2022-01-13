 Skip to content

Farm Together update for 13 January 2022

Sweet Dreams!

Farm Together update for 13 January 2022

Hi!

It's been a long time without updates, but by popular demand, we've been working on a new series of DLC Packs!

Today we're releasing the Candy Pack, featuring sweet-themed content. Check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1795210/

Remember that you can get the content packs with an additional discount if you purchase the Farm Together Complete Bundle (items you already own are deducted from the price, so it's always the best possible deal!):

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/9058/Farm_Together_Complete/

Our plan is to release a total of 4 New Packs, with Candy pack being the first one. While we've already decided the theme for 3 of them, there's still one which hasn't been decided yet, so feel free to suggest your ideas in the comments!

We're also releasing a new Carrot Pet from our newest game Ziggurat 2!

The Carrot Pet will be available to everyone owning Ziggurat 2, and it will be a Steam-only feature, not available on consoles.

Changed files in this update

Farm Together Content Depot 673951
Farm Together OSX Depot 673952
Farm Together Linux Depot 673953
Farm Together Content Win32 Depot 673954
