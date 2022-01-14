Midori Remastered Update (0.14.8.0)

Midori Remastered
One of Tower’s original Early Access launch maps, Midori, has gotten a refreshed look! The fuTUre is here! Rush around a lush forest valley overseen by the robot in the sky. Don't tell us why. There have been some adjustments to gameplay, but it's still the same brutally difficult map you love to hate.
Ball Race Improvements
We’ve also improved parts of Ball Race, including bonus round improvements, HUD improvements, bug fixes, and new finish cameras.
Optimizations
This update focused on various optimizations to the Plaza, including many optimizations to the players in Plaza to help ensure improved FPS with populated servers.
Changes
- Ball Race: Midori Remastered
- Optimized Plaza characters (reducing CPU usage overall)
- Optimized Monorail
- Optimized Plaza draw calls
- Optimized Minigolf: Treasure Cove
- Optimized button sounds overall
- Ball Race: Added a crown to the HUD that stays lit until you pop, so you can more easily track your King achievement status
- Ball Race: Improved finished camera
- Ball Race: Improved finish goal effects
- Ball Race: Bonus round now shows how many melons are left to pickup
- Ball Race: Bonus round now ends when you have picked up all the melons
- Ball Race: Updated bonus round graphics
- Ball Race: Improved HUD look/fonts
- Ball Race: Improved pickup effects
- Ball Race: Optimized various network events
- Ball Race: Optimized finish goals
- Reduced loudness of the slot machine button press sounds
- Improved RC plane/minigame plane camera
Bug Fixes
- Fixed tool weapons not being able to interact with Floating Text item
- Fixed several reported exploits
- Ball Race: Fixed finished graphic overlapping with the ball
- Ball Race - GLXY: Fixed level 4 boost having an angle to it
- Ball Race - Nimbus: Fixed several level starts being angled when you spawn
- Ball Race: Fixed bonus round displaying after the round is over
- Ball Race: Fixed "failed" showing up after a bonus round is over
- Ball Race: Fixed bonus music just abruptly cutting off if you finish bonus sooner than the timer
- Ball Race: Fixed pickup effects not playing if the host picked up a melon
- Ball Race: Fixed picking up a mega melon (5 melon points) not counting correctly towards the melon pickup achievements properly (it would only count as 1 melon before)
- Ball Race: Improved player respawning to prevent having to reload the player models each respawn
- Minigolf - Cove: Fixed out of bounds issue on hole 16
- Optimized Candlestick items
- Fixed Miniature Ferris Wheel having massive lights
- Fixed Grill light intensity being way too much
- Fixed jump crouching causing the camera to clip through ceilings
- Fixed jump crouching causing the camera to snap down instead of ease back to crouch when landing from a jump crouch
- Fixed snowball drawing a shadow in the snowball minigame
- Fixed snowball launcher awarding way too many points in snowball minigame
- Fixed plane not turning hard when holding down sprint key in plane minigame
- Fixed fridge doors not working when you scale the fridge (also improved the lights on the fridge as well)
Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!
https://discord.gg/pixeltail
We love awesome people like you!
We're also active on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames
Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:
https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap
Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!
http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs
Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18
For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7
<3 PixelTail Games
Changed files in this update