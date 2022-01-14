Midori Remastered Update (0.14.8.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 8014017 · Last edited 14 January 2022 – 01:13:03 UTC by Wendy

Midori Remastered

One of Tower’s original Early Access launch maps, Midori, has gotten a refreshed look! The fuTUre is here! Rush around a lush forest valley overseen by the robot in the sky. Don't tell us why. There have been some adjustments to gameplay, but it's still the same brutally difficult map you love to hate.







Ball Race Improvements

We’ve also improved parts of Ball Race, including bonus round improvements, HUD improvements, bug fixes, and new finish cameras.

Optimizations

This update focused on various optimizations to the Plaza, including many optimizations to the players in Plaza to help ensure improved FPS with populated servers.

Changes

Ball Race: Midori Remastered

Optimized Plaza characters (reducing CPU usage overall)

Optimized Monorail

Optimized Plaza draw calls

Optimized Minigolf: Treasure Cove

Optimized button sounds overall

Ball Race: Added a crown to the HUD that stays lit until you pop, so you can more easily track your King achievement status

Ball Race: Improved finished camera

Ball Race: Improved finish goal effects

Ball Race: Bonus round now shows how many melons are left to pickup

Ball Race: Bonus round now ends when you have picked up all the melons

Ball Race: Updated bonus round graphics

Ball Race: Improved HUD look/fonts

Ball Race: Improved pickup effects

Ball Race: Optimized various network events

Ball Race: Optimized finish goals

Reduced loudness of the slot machine button press sounds

Improved RC plane/minigame plane camera

Bug Fixes

Fixed tool weapons not being able to interact with Floating Text item

Fixed several reported exploits

Ball Race: Fixed finished graphic overlapping with the ball

Ball Race - GLXY: Fixed level 4 boost having an angle to it

Ball Race - Nimbus: Fixed several level starts being angled when you spawn

Ball Race: Fixed bonus round displaying after the round is over

Ball Race: Fixed "failed" showing up after a bonus round is over

Ball Race: Fixed bonus music just abruptly cutting off if you finish bonus sooner than the timer

Ball Race: Fixed pickup effects not playing if the host picked up a melon

Ball Race: Fixed picking up a mega melon (5 melon points) not counting correctly towards the melon pickup achievements properly (it would only count as 1 melon before)

Ball Race: Improved player respawning to prevent having to reload the player models each respawn

Minigolf - Cove: Fixed out of bounds issue on hole 16

Optimized Candlestick items

Fixed Miniature Ferris Wheel having massive lights

Fixed Grill light intensity being way too much

Fixed jump crouching causing the camera to clip through ceilings

Fixed jump crouching causing the camera to snap down instead of ease back to crouch when landing from a jump crouch

Fixed snowball drawing a shadow in the snowball minigame

Fixed snowball launcher awarding way too many points in snowball minigame

Fixed plane not turning hard when holding down sprint key in plane minigame

Fixed fridge doors not working when you scale the fridge (also improved the lights on the fridge as well)

