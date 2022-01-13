Regarding an issue preventing the game from saving on initial bootup.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Issue:

When launching the full version of Monster Hunter Rise for the first time, the game fails to complete a proper save and cannot be started.

We are currently looking into the cause of this issue.

We will let you know as soon as we find out more, so please be patient.

Please be careful when using the confirm button on a gamepad.

If the Controller Button Icon Type is set to 1 or 2, the default confirmation button is A. If it is set to 3 or 4, the default button is ✕. If it is set to 5, the default button is B.

You can also use the F key on the keyboard.

Please visit the below URL for a troubleshooting guide of the full game.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1446780/discussions/0/3202622816412208577/

Please try the following steps as well.

Disable Steam Cloud and quit the game.

Go to your Library in the Steam client, right click on Monster Hunter Rise, then select [Properties] > [General] > [Steam Cloud].

Delete save data from the local files for the demo and full version.

Go to the below folder and delete the folders "1446780" and "1641480".

*Be careful not to delete the wrong folder!

It is advised you copy the folders to another location before deleting them just to be safe.

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata(User ID)\remote\

Reboot your PC.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.