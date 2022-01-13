Earn twice the XP on all your matches! 🔥🐉

As we now enter the final days of the Frost & Fury extended event and most of your have already ripped all of its rewards, it’s time to get back into the arena and focus on your progression through all the available game modes in Century with our very first Double XP Event!



Double XP is now live on ALL game modes, and will last until Wednesday 19th January 07:59 PST / 16:59 CET.

The rules are pretty simple: starting now until the end of the event, all the experience you will gain at the end of your matches will count as double. This x2 counter applies to your final count of XP on the summary screen visible at the end of your matches.

This also means all the XP Boosters you activate during this period will be at the same rate on your scores, but grant you double the experience.

It's the best time to make your way to the top in no time, so keep your riding skills sharp and see you in the skies!