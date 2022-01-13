Bug fixes: Fixed some bugs of not getting in some dungeons and better crafting. Debuff the monsters in the first dungeon!
Dungeon Runner update for 13 January 2022
Patch V4.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
