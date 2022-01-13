Xmas event ends and Ranking System’s new rewards are coming!

Hello Bounty Hunters,

Hope you had a great holiday and a blast of a New Year’s eve. It’s 2022, how crazy is that? Now, as they say, all good things come to an end. So as of right now, we are officially closing our Christmas Event. It’s time to put our festive decorations back to the WAHLA Corp attic. We hope that you had a good time and that you were able to score one or two Christmas goodies. And who knows, maybe next year there will be another event for you to enjoy.

They also say that when a door closes, a new one opens too. What does that mean? Well, it’s us giving you a little hint that on the 16th of January there will be new Wings to earn! So check out our Competitive Mode in a few days and get those Wings! More info about Competitive Mode is explained right here.

With this update we also fixed some issues and bugs, and some new tunes in the Colosseum rest rounds. If you want to know the whole list of things that we’ve done, check our changelog below.

Good luck Bounty Hunters and speak to you soon,

Your Novarama Team

Killsquad HOTFIX v.1.3.2.4

GENERAL

· The Christmas Event has finished! We wish you enjoyed it, and you achieved all the objectives and items available during the event.

· Added different music to the Colosseum rest rounds.

BUG FIXING

Major Issues

· Fixed a major bug where some enemies appear out of the map playing Colosseum and the player can't go on the contract.

· Fixed a major bug where "ABOMINATION" leg colliders do not disappear when the player defeats playing Colosseum.

· Fixed a major bug where "GORUS" spawns minions and chest behind the barrier.

· Fixed a major bug where clients can't see "DRIFT MAW" ball attack playing the contract "OVERPROTECTION"

· Fixed a major bug where the perks "MakeItHard" and "KeepItSimple" do not work playing Cass.

· Fixed a major bug where Kosmo "TURBO WHIRLWIND" skill do too much damage spinning after doing the first slam.

· Fixed a major bug where the contract "CLEANING IS MY THING" does not count towards the "Jeep Lover" achievement.

· Fixed a major bug where Cass shuriken first hit finish the skill cooldown even though there are another enemy target available.

· Fixed a major bug where input sometimes gets blocked opening the Quest "HATCH GUY'S VERY SPECIAL... "SOUP"".

· Fixed a major bug where a player can't achieve the quest of complete de Veteran Colosseum in 26 minutes or less and he does not get any reward.

Fixes

· Fixed a bug where the Leaderboard badges have not any border.

· Fixed a bug where the Leaderboard values are duplicated if the player scrolls quickly.

· Fixed a bug where Legendary Weapons are not invisible when Cass use "PHASE SHIFT".

· Fixed a bug where destroyable boxes in the first area of contract "OVERPROTECTION" do not replicate correctly their state between players.

· Fixed a bug where Police Turret Elite is too big in Colosseum.

· Fixed some localization issues.

What are we doing right now:

· Working on PlayStation version and bug fixing.

· If your game crashes, a Crash reporter will appear. Please add the details of what you were doing at the time of the crash and send it to us. If you want to, feel free to contact us directly here at killsquad@novarama.com, with your "Saved" folder (C:\Users%USERNAME%\AppData\Local\Killsquad) attached.