VTuber Maker update for 13 January 2022

VTuber Maker v 1.5.12

New Avatar

Name：EYO

Gender：Female

Age：18

Instruction：When she was young, she met the cat girl Alisa brought by grandma of a neighbor. They grow up together, share happiness and sadness. In the atmosphere of different cultures, EYO has changeable characters. In her parents' view, she is a good girl, in teachers' view, she is an excellent student, while in friends' view, she is a Big Sister. She changes so fast, you do not recognize her.

Personality：Personality disorder，sometimes wild，sometimes mild

Hobby：Play music band

v1.5.12 update content

  1. The new avatar: EYO
  2. New Spring Festival decoration resources *14
  3. Leap Motion function optimization

Contact information:

Discordhttps://discord.gg/CaxThpY

Reddithttps://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker

Email: service@live3d.io

