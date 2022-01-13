New Avatar
Name：EYO
Gender：Female
Age：18
Instruction：When she was young, she met the cat girl Alisa brought by grandma of a neighbor. They grow up together, share happiness and sadness. In the atmosphere of different cultures, EYO has changeable characters. In her parents' view, she is a good girl, in teachers' view, she is an excellent student, while in friends' view, she is a Big Sister. She changes so fast, you do not recognize her.
Personality：Personality disorder，sometimes wild，sometimes mild
Hobby：Play music band
v1.5.12 update content
- The new avatar: EYO
- New Spring Festival decoration resources *14
- Leap Motion function optimization
