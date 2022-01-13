

New Avatar

Name：EYO

Gender：Female

Age：18

Instruction：When she was young, she met the cat girl Alisa brought by grandma of a neighbor. They grow up together, share happiness and sadness. In the atmosphere of different cultures, EYO has changeable characters. In her parents' view, she is a good girl, in teachers' view, she is an excellent student, while in friends' view, she is a Big Sister. She changes so fast, you do not recognize her.

Personality：Personality disorder，sometimes wild，sometimes mild

Hobby：Play music band

v1.5.12 update content

The new avatar: EYO New Spring Festival decoration resources *14 Leap Motion function optimization

Contact information:

Discord：https://discord.gg/CaxThpY

Reddit：https://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker

Email: service@live3d.io

