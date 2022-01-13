Visual Clarity And Performance Improvements + Goodbye Trivia Snowdown!

Hey everyone!

Today's update brings a close to our festive event: Trivia Snowdown. We hope you all had fun taking on Santa and Krampus in Co-Op and managed to collect a new hat or two for your troubles! The missions, any unbought festive cosmetics and the Boss challenge will no longer be available until next year. The Winter Village stage however will still be selectable from the stage select menu so feel free to return whenever you like.

Some other non-event related updates includes visual clarity to help you see who was correct or incorrect when an answer is revealed. Your podium will now display a tick or a cross for all to see. There's no hiding your mistakes now! A lot of behind the scenes fixes have been implemented for a smoother gameplay experience too!

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think, or join our ever-growing Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

Check out the full rundown of patch notes below:

Podiums now show a tick or a cross after an answer has been revealed to make it clearer which players were right/wrong.

All menus and menu animations in the game now properly display black borders when playing in an aspect ratio that is not 16:9.

A button explaining how to add Twitch has been added to the 'How to Play' menu, found on the Character Select Screen.

Trivia Tricks will now no longer lock the player's mouse to the window.

More unused objects are now unloaded (culled) during gameplay, which will improve performance and optimize GPU usage.

Some CPU optimization has also taken place.

Some cameras have been adjusted.

The Trivia Snowdown event has now ended.

The Winter cosmetics will become available to unlock again next holiday season!

Festive questions that make sense in other categories have been migrated to those categories.

Santa and Krampus are going to take a break until the end of this year!

New questions have been added!

Some now-outdated questions have been updated due to developments in the modern day.

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!