Dead Event update for 13 January 2022

Patch 1.7.1

Patch 1.7.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Smashed a bug where you damage your own herd
  • Smashed a bug where you had to relog for the colony role to change
  • Updated Creature Statistics UI
  • Polished the EXP UI
  • Polished creature deletion UI
  • Adjusted Noetic base attack speed
  • Possibly fixed the double attack exploit if not this patch will help me test and narrow it down to only a few other possibilities, perseverance is key!
  • Updated Haalk creature description
  • Lowered the evasion amount dexterity gives and accuracy amount fortitude gives from 1 to 0.1 since attribute gain is endless this helps prevent high numbers and makes you rely more on items and skills
  • Increased vitality attribute gain from 10 to 20
  • Made all summons damage scale better per level
  • Adjusted Koh Soul Warp skill
  • Fixed some Fleeir skills that caused it to do damage to itself
  • Fixed a with Haalk Slam Jump skill dealing damage to itself
  • Adjusted Haalk Slam Jump skill height

Changed files in this update

Dead Event Depot 1333491
