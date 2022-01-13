Patch 1.7.1

Improvements:
- Smashed a bug where you damage your own herd
- Smashed a bug where you had to relog for the colony role to change
- Updated Creature Statistics UI
- Polished the EXP UI
- Polished creature deletion UI
- Adjusted Noetic base attack speed
- Possibly fixed the double attack exploit if not this patch will help me test and narrow it down to only a few other possibilities, perseverance is key!
- Updated Haalk creature description
- Lowered the evasion amount dexterity gives and accuracy amount fortitude gives from 1 to 0.1 since attribute gain is endless this helps prevent high numbers and makes you rely more on items and skills
- Increased vitality attribute gain from 10 to 20
- Made all summons damage scale better per level
- Adjusted Koh Soul Warp skill
- Fixed some Fleeir skills that caused it to do damage to itself
- Fixed a with Haalk Slam Jump skill dealing damage to itself
- Adjusted Haalk Slam Jump skill height
Changed files in this update