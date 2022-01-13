Update 1.3.0 is out

Share · View all patches · Build 8013486 · Last edited 13 January 2022 – 09:32:13 UTC by Wendy

_No-clowns,

Update 1.3.0 is here and here are the changes:

New game mode: Gun Game (free-for-all across all maps)

Increased stamina cost from jumping

Increased ammo capacity across all weapons (except grenades, flashbangs, rpg-7)

Corrected magazine capacity on FN Scar, Vector, UZI, MX9 (Renamed to Agram 2000), M107, SVD

Decreased M3 maximum range and damage (Still OP, just no more 1 mile camping)

Weapon recoil balancing on AK47, M4A1, FN SCAR, M3, Vector, UZI, P90, MP5

Fixed sniper rifle zoom related issues

Minor in-game UI changes

Other minor weapon improvements (auto-reload & other minor improvements)

Invert Mouse Option in Multiplayer (Options > Controls > Invert Mouse)

Also, don't forget to communicate via:

All chat - Enter or J

Team Chat - K

VoIP - Left Alt

Anti-cheat as well full Steamworks API should be implemented by the next update. Thank you everyone, stay frosty and happy clownin'! _