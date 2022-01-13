Update 1.3.0 is out

_No-clowns,
Update 1.3.0 is here and here are the changes:
- New game mode: Gun Game (free-for-all across all maps)
- Increased stamina cost from jumping
- Increased ammo capacity across all weapons (except grenades, flashbangs, rpg-7)
- Corrected magazine capacity on FN Scar, Vector, UZI, MX9 (Renamed to Agram 2000), M107, SVD
- Decreased M3 maximum range and damage (Still OP, just no more 1 mile camping)
- Weapon recoil balancing on AK47, M4A1, FN SCAR, M3, Vector, UZI, P90, MP5
- Fixed sniper rifle zoom related issues
- Minor in-game UI changes
- Other minor weapon improvements (auto-reload & other minor improvements)
- Invert Mouse Option in Multiplayer (Options > Controls > Invert Mouse)
Also, don't forget to communicate via:
- All chat - Enter or J
- Team Chat - K
- VoIP - Left Alt
Anti-cheat as well full Steamworks API should be implemented by the next update. Thank you everyone, stay frosty and happy clownin'! _
Changed files in this update