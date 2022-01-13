 Skip to content

Clownfield 2042 update for 13 January 2022

Update 1.3.0 is out

_No-clowns,

Update 1.3.0 is here and here are the changes:

  • New game mode: Gun Game (free-for-all across all maps)
  • Increased stamina cost from jumping
  • Increased ammo capacity across all weapons (except grenades, flashbangs, rpg-7)
  • Corrected magazine capacity on FN Scar, Vector, UZI, MX9 (Renamed to Agram 2000), M107, SVD
  • Decreased M3 maximum range and damage (Still OP, just no more 1 mile camping)
  • Weapon recoil balancing on AK47, M4A1, FN SCAR, M3, Vector, UZI, P90, MP5
  • Fixed sniper rifle zoom related issues
  • Minor in-game UI changes
  • Other minor weapon improvements (auto-reload & other minor improvements)
  • Invert Mouse Option in Multiplayer (Options > Controls > Invert Mouse)

Also, don't forget to communicate via:

  • All chat - Enter or J
  • Team Chat - K
  • VoIP - Left Alt

Anti-cheat as well full Steamworks API should be implemented by the next update. Thank you everyone, stay frosty and happy clownin'! _

