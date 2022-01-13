 Skip to content

STAY update for 13 January 2022

Leaderboard Wipe Fix

Build 8013478

I'm sorry to announce you that the leaderboard got someway wiped out, luckily I found a fix so with this little patch you just have to log in the game menu and it should be hopefully re-uploaded.

Don't worry about rank not getting updated, you just have to refresh after the first time.

To apologize I can say that a big patch is being prepared for STAY's anniversary, it will include several bugfixes and new content. Don't want to spoiler so please hold on and wait for its release.

Thanks a lot to all the committed players and I apologize for the inconvenient.

