Beta Season 8: Preparations and the Road Ahead

Greetings, this is the Shadow Arena Development Team.

A new year has begun and we are already two weeks into 2022. Although Beta Season 7 has come to an end, we’re sure there are many players who recently started playing Shadow Arena and others who have been with us to see many seasons come by and go. Nonetheless, we would like to thank every one of you who joined us in 2021.

A Look Back at Shadow Arena in 2021

In 2021, Shadow Arena’s development focused on making the game accessible and easy for any player to adjust to. For example, the method of defeating monsters → obtaining tokens → purchasing items → growth was considered to be a simple solution to minimizing the difficulty of the game. However, even in this process, the difficulty in selecting items occurred quite frequently, and to solve this, we began narrowing the selection of items for players.

But over time, this created a situation where only a handful of items were being purchased leading to a repetitive style of gameplay and resulting in a new dilemma to tackle.

We asked ourselves whether we were content with simply keeping the same gameplay and item settings.

As a result, for Season 8, we came to the solution of diversifying contents in the arena.

1. More Equipment and Consumables

First, we plan on adding the system of obtaining items through treasure chests or from defeating monsters. The goal of these changes is to reduce repetitive gameplay through the purchase of shop items and to diversify gameplay patterns and experience — all depending on which items players end up obtaining.

2. Introducing the Ancient Altar

Secondly, similar to our primary goal mentioned above, introducing the Ancient Altar to the Arena will also help add diversity to the gameplay. If used correctly, the Ancient Altar will be designed to play a significant role in becoming a strong variable towards claiming victory. Objects such as the Red Dragon, Laytenn, or Puturum will make their appearances as well.

Players who claim control of these powerful objects may find their gameplay experience fun and rewarding, but it may be a discouraging experience for others especially if upsets the game balance. As a result, we are carefully evaluating the content before a decision is made to implement it.

3. Dynamic Changes to the Arena

In addition to the changes made to item acquisition and the addition of the Ancient Altar, you can expect to see many changes in the arena. In some rounds, the size of the arena can be as large as an area that includes Heidel, while in some rounds the arena size may be much smaller. The dark fog may close in faster or may not move at all. The final battle may take place in the middle of Heidel or in an area with the Mage Tower in the center. We are currently working to use the entirety of Serendia to bring unique changes. The objects and Ancient Altars will be placed appropriately to fit the changing dynamics of the arena.

We're also hoping to bring back some of the positive aspects that were overlooked in Shadow Arena. For example, in order to make winning a battle more rewarding, we may reintroduce a feature where a player can obtain loot from defeated foes. In addition, we're considering adding a large bag (similar to a regular inventory) to replace the current inventory with limited slots, allowing you to have more options when it comes to item usage.

These changes are currently being evaluated internally, and it is possible that they will not be implemented if they are not enjoyable.

To wrap things up, we hope you stay tuned for Season 8 coming next week. Shadow Arena will continue to introduce new and fun content as well as strive to deliver the best quality game for our players.

Thank you.