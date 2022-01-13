Version 1.0.1.0

Hey everyone!
I've been reading reviews, comments, watching YouTube vids and streams on Twitch, and I've been working on a balance patch, and it is now live!
- Boss fights now have checkpoints! Now if you die, instead of starting from the beginning you will start from the current phase you were in. A lot less frustrating. If you want more challenge [spoiler]or the ladybugs[/spoiler] you can toggle this off in the difficulty menu.
- The second boss, Yumbrozi (the monkey) was a major pain for many, many players. So now horizontal jumps are telegraphed by a sound effect and the eyes shining, and Topdee can dodge the circular smoke effects. This gives you a lot more options! And together with the checkpoints I think this will no longer be such a frustrating experience for many players.
- Some levels that I saw that people struggle with (especially in chapter 2) were changed a little bit, hopefully they are better now.
- Many small bug fixes and performance improvements! Performance wasn't really an issue on semi-modern computers, but if you had an older one and it was lagging, it should be a lot better now!
Let me know if you run into any problems, and I hope you enjoy!
<3
Changed files in this update